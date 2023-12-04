Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559,228 shares during the period. TransAlta accounts for 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 398,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,048,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $758.14 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.