Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,414 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.8% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $96,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $1,905,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 1,160,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after purchasing an additional 889,578 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 236,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 781,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,206. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading

