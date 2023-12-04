Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 113,532 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,532 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 430,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.52.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CSFB decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

