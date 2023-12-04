Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $18.39 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359,473 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,388,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.06% of Imperial Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

