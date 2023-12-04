WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

