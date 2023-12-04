Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ABR opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,919 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $63,947.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

