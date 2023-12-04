Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $199.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.17. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

