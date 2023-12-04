Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.57. 7,993,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,604,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

