Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 3.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.8% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 16,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 60,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $35,640,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.08. 279,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.79 and a 200-day moving average of $259.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

