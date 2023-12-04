Westchester Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $417.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $422.37. The company has a market capitalization of $334.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

