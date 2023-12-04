WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 8,312 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,036. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $301.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.