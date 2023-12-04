WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,766 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

REGN traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $813.38. The company had a trading volume of 76,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,941. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

