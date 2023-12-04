WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 444,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

