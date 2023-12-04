WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.63 Million Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RXO were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RXO by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RXO by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,448,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RXO by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in RXO by 260.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at $230,611,921.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RXO news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 217,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,817 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 85,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -2,142.00. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

