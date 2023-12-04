WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $27.08 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 286,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,082,000. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.3% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.15. 244,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,201. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 175.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

