WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $6.36 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 155,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after buying an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PBF traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. 329,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

