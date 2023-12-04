WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

CSX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,313. The company has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.