WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Synaptics by 11.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Synaptics by 67.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $535,446 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.85. 29,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.