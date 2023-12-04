Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ZLAB opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,072.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

