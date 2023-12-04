ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $699,570.83 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00075055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

