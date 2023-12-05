1,544,439 Shares in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,544,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,379,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

