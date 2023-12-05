155,544 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 155,544 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $597.66. 900,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

