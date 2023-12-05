15,999 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $581.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.05. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

