1,663 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,933. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

