1,710 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

