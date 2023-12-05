1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 30,798 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11,710.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

