1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,188 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,858 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

