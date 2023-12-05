1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 6,191 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 29,731.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 830,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 827,716 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,114,000 after purchasing an additional 622,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.