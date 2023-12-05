1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.