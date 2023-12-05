1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

