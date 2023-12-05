1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.42. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

