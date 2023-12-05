1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

View Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.