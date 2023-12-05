1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.