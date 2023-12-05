1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $244.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

