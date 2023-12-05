1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $277.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $196.11 and a 12 month high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.