1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12,605.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $128.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

