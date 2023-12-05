1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

