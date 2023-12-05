1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of OneMain by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

OMF opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

