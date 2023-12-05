19,492 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,492 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,819,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at $95,490,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $271,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,950. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yelp

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.