1,983 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,983 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 351.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 2,491.6% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Splunk by 43.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 88.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 359.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.