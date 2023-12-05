250,000 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Crescent Point Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 1,358,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.05. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -24.79%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

