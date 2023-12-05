25,658 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SEE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 518,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

