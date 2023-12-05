4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.45.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

