51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of COE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

