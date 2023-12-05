69,114 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Stock Performance
Humana stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.17. 170,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,671. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $553.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.23 and its 200 day moving average is $483.46.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
