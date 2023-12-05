69,114 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.17. 170,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,671. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $553.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.23 and its 200 day moving average is $483.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.