AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.73. 616,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,335. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

