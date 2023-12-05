AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,953,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 65,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 854,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.94.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 857,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,551. The stock has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

