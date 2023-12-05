Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 28,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.66. 423,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.83. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $338.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

