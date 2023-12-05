Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. 13,603,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,993,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.23. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.