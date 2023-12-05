Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $80,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% during the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 155,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 241.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,985,422. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $188 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

